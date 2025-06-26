Editorial

ANZ head of tech to retire

Australian bank ANZ is on the lookout for a new technology head after group executive technology and group services Gerard Florian announced his departure.

Florian will retire on August 4 to pursue non-executive positions, according to a statement.

He joined the bank back in 2017 as tech executive and has overseen the bank's technology strategy ever since.

Prior to joining ANZ, Florian had served as an advisior to the group board as part of the bank's International Technology and Digital Business Advisory Panel.

His role will be temporarily assumed by chief information officer Michael Bullock until a permanent replacement is installed. 

“While I have only worked with [Florian] for a short period of time, he leaves ANZ having driven important changes through the organisation,” said ANZ chief executive Nuno Matos.

“Our customer and banker experience is notably better due to the adoption of cloud services, artificial intelligence and enterprise platforms, championed by [Florian].”

 

