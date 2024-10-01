ANZ joins MAS-led asset tokenisation project

ANZ is the latest bank to join the Monetary Authority of Singapore's multi-year Project Guardian initiative to explore asset tokenisation applications.

The Australian bank, in partnership with Chainlink Labs and ADDX, will investigate interoperability between private blockchains to exchange tokenised real-world assets, such as commercial paper.



Nigel Dobson, banking services lead, ANZ, says: “Tokenised asset markets are highly fragmented, with tokenised assets and related services developed across different blockchains that are not natively interoperable.



“This can limit the adoption of tokenised assets, while making the integration process for financial institutions complex.



“We are pleased to join Project Guardian and look forward to demonstrating how our emerging Digital Assets capabilities, such as A$DC, can be used to support our customers to move goods and capital across the region.”



ANZ joins Deutsche Bank, Citi, Fidelity, OCBC and JPMorgan, which are all working on pilot projects as part of Project Guardian investigating asset tokenisation in fixed income, foreign exchange, and asset management products.