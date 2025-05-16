Paythru partners with Adyen on electric vehicle charging payments platform

The new EV payments platform will help to standardise how drivers pay at EV charge points. EV drivers primarily pay for charging using credit or debit cards, either by tapping their cards on a payment terminal or by using a kiosk. Other methods include using charging cards (RFID), smartphone apps, and 'Plug & Charge' technology. Some stations also allow for online payments or payments through QR codes.

In an attempt to address the problem of inconsistent payment methods at different charge points, EV specialist Paythru's partnership with Adyen should remedy this issue with the creation of an omni-channel payments platform.

Adyen's acquiring platform, currently used by the likes of Uber and Spotify, supports a variety of payment methods like credit cards and digital wallets, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, bank transfers, and many local payment methods, whether online, in-person, or in-app.

Drivers will now be able to pay with their preferred payment method, and recieve other benefits such as transparent pricing, emailed digital receipts, and real-time data integration. Key features of the new EV charging payment platform will also include support for over 100 global payment methods across over 100 countries, including mobile wallets and fleet cards, plug and charge that ensures compatibility with energy optimisation and bi-directional charging, as well as white-label front ends for charge point operators and fleet managers.

Nicole Olbe, managing director UK&I, Adyen, says: "To encourage faster vehicle adoption, drivers expect an easy charging experience. This doesn’t just mean widely available infrastructure, but ease of payment too. Drivers should be able to charge their vehicles without navigating lots of apps or unclear pricing. It’s why we’re collaborating with Paythru to deliver a global omni-channel payment solution that provides seamless, reliable, and transparent payment experiences worldwide. Aligning the ecosystem around open and accessible payment standards is more than just a matter of convenience; it is essential for building trust and accelerating the EV transition."

Keith Brown, managing director, Paythru, adds: "At Paythru, we believe that the EV charging experience should revolve around the driver, not the hardware. That starts with getting payments right. Our partnership with Adyen allows us to deliver on that promise, combining deep sector knowledge with a world-class payments infrastructure to provide a solution that’s globally scalable and built with the end-user in mind. Fragmented systems, incompatible apps, and opaque pricing are holding back EV adoption."