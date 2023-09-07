Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Hyundai launches in-car payment service

Hyundai launches in-car payment service

Car manufacturer Hyundai has launched a system that lets US drivers find and pay for things with their vehicle's touchscreen using securely stored credit card information.

The company has partnered Parkopedia to launch Hyundai Pay's first service, which lets drivers locate, reserve and pay for parking at 6000 locations - all from inside their vehicle, after an initial set-up.

The system will launch with the 2024 Hyundai Kona, with an additional nine models getting it via model year changes or over-the-air updates.

Olabisi Boyle, VP, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America, says: "With Hyundai Pay's scalable e-commerce platform, we can elevate customer convenience and extend their digital reach by making every day needs—like finding and paying for parking—easier, swifter and safer via our connected-car, integrated-cockpit and secure-transaction technology."

