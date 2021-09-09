NatWest partners with EV8 Switch to help UK drivers go green

NatWest has today announced it is teaming up with new space-enabled app, EV8, to support customers in their switch to electric vehicles.

A joint venture between global consultancy partnership Kearney, independent low-emission transport group Cenex, and boutique development, Brixworth Technologies, EV8 is a pioneering UK company building innovative and disruptive solutions to lead and accelerate the global energy transition by working with energy companies, major automotive manufacturers, car leasing companies, airports, councils and industry bodies.



The firm’s new app, Switch, enables UK drivers to calculate which electric vehicle is best suited to them, and how much they could save by transitioning. Supported by NatWest, EV8 Switch is free to download from the Apple App Store and the Android Play Store.



Richard Forrest, EV8 chairman of the board and senior partner, Kearney, commented: “As the climate crisis accelerates, many of us are making changes in our daily lives. Opting to drive an electric car reduces emissions substantially, and EV8 Switch helps give drivers the confidence to go green. The app lets drivers make an informed decision, based on their individual driving needs. We encourage people to download EV8 Switch, take the 14 Day Challenge, and see for themselves exactly how an EV could work for them.”



James Close, head of climate change at NatWest Group, commented: "By supporting the work of EV8 Technologies, we are offering a solution to help people and businesses understand their opportunity of going green. We want to be the country’s leading bank in helping to address climate change and are determined to play an active role in the UK’s transition to a low carbon economy. Powerful partnerships will help to accelerate the speed of that transition, and we look forward to continued collaboration with EV8 Technologies in the roll-out of the EV8 Switch app.”



Development of the EV8 Switch app was supported by the ESA Space Solutions programme as part of a demonstration project called Human Switch.



The UK Space Agency has thus far invested £2.7 million into the EV8 Switch app, through the European Space Agency’s Advanced Research in Telecommunication Systems (ARTES).