Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

DevOps

Keywords

Foreign exchange Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
COP28: UAE commits $30bn to climate finance

COP28: UAE commits $30bn to climate finance

The UAE has announced a $30 billion investment to launch a climate-focused investment vehicle at COP28, that will set the foundation to establish a more transparent climate finance system and provide funding and access to the Global South.

The vehicle, ALTÉRRA, will be the largest private investment commitment for climate change. The investment will aim to aid emerging markets with climate change funding by mobilising $250 billion by 2030. The initiative plans to accelerate the global shift to net zero and decarbonise at a more efficient pace.

ALTÉRRA will be led by Ambassador Majid Al-Suwaidi, COP28 Director-General, and a group of climate professionals. The project has been established by UAE investment managing company Lunate.

The two-part configuration of ALTÉRRA is set to incentivise regulation and form strategies to use capital across the global climate economy. The investment focus concentrates on the key objectives of the COP28 Action Agenda: energy transition, industrial decarbonisation, sustainable living, and climate technologies.

COP28 President Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, who will chair ALTÉRRA’s board, stated: “ALTÉRRA provides a transformational solution for attracting private capital. Its scale and structure will create a multiplier effect in climate focused investment, making it a vehicle like no other. Its launch reflects the COP Presidency’s Action Agenda and the UAE’s efforts to make climate finance available, accessible and affordable.”

ALTÉRRA ACCELERATION and ALTÉRRA TRANSFORMATION are two components of the overarching ALTÉRRA initiative, the former will focus on climate resilience and allocating funds in decarbonisation and climate strategies, and the latter will aim to address the lack of capital in the Global South and create new opportunities to attract investments. Ambassador Al Suwaidi, commented: “ALTÉRRA is a critical element in the UAE’s efforts to create a global green finance ecosystem that stimulates and empowers the growth of a new climate economy. It will build a vibrant climate investment landscape which further catalyzes investment into the Global South.”

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

DevOps

Keywords

Foreign exchange Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] DORA: The drive towards better operational resilience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Open banking for B2B: Maximising data for corporates[Upcoming Webinar] Open banking for B2B: Maximising data for corporates

Trending

Trending

  1. HSBC names executive team for new embedded finance fintech

  2. OCC&#39;s former Chief Fintech Officer had CV full of falsehoods - report

  3. Christine Lagarde&#39;s son burned by crypto speculation

  4. Swift connects instant payment systems to bring 24/7 processing across borders

  5. Lloyds Bank launches in-app passport scanning for customer onboarding

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?