/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Tesla

Retail banking

Payments Start ups

Credit referencing and support
Tesla partners with Origence for electric vehicle financing

Consumers shopping for Tesla vehicles are now provided with low-rate financing options when reserving or purchasing a Model Y, Model 3, Model X, Model S, or Cybertruck vehicle through Tesla’s website or mobile app.

By making this financing available, credit union lending technology company Origence will offer competitive rates and extended financing terms through its new licensed subsidiary FI Connect, that allows partner credit unions across the US to purchase and place retail contracts. 

This means that when a consumer finances their vehicle through FI Connect on the Tesla website, the contract will be purchased and serviced by a credit union.

Tony Boutelle, president and CEO of Origence, says: "Tesla is making their cars more affordable for credit union members with price adjustments. With FI Connect and Tesla coming together, EV buyers can receive affordable financing through credit unions."

Tesla

Retail banking

Payments Start ups

Credit referencing and support
