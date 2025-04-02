/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Ayan Capital raises £25 million in Shariah debt

Halal vehicle finance fintech Ayan Capital has secured a significant £25 million in Shariah-compliant financing from institutional debt provider Partners for Growth (PFG).

  0 Be the first to comment

Ayan Capital raises &#163;25 million in Shariah debt

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The funding will fuel Ayan’s continued growth in the £21.7 billion UK used car finance market and accelerate the roll-out of its newly launched lifestyle finance product, Ayan Pay - a 0% car repair and home improvement service. AyanPay enables customers to finance purchases for up to £20,000 for 12 months.

This latest funding follows Ayan Capital’s recent £3.4 million Pre-Series A round

The raise marks a key step in Ayan’s ambition for a future £75-100 million Shariah-compliant debt raise, building towards a goal of financing £100 million by 2026 and setting the stage for a future UK banking licence application.

Islamic finance remains hugely underserved in the UK, despite a Muslim population projected to hit 10 million by 2050 and a growing appetite for halal financial alternatives.

Ayan Capital was co-founded by CEP Abdullo Kurbanov, a former co-founder of Alif Bank in Central Asia, which serves over four million customers and whose digital transactions grew by 30x over three and a half years.

Sponsored [On-Demand Webinar] Conducting the payments orchestra: Why IT will drive future transaction banking models
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Ayan Capital

Channels

/retail banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/startups

Islamic fintech startup Ayan Capital secures £2.6 million in equity funding

[Webinar] Solving procurement challenges with Embedded PaymentsFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Solving procurement challenges with Embedded Payments

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept