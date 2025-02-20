Revolut doubles down on hybrid working

Revolut may be preparing to move into a new HQ in London's Canary Wharf, but the fintech is staying true to its pledge to allow employees to continue to work from home.

While other firms in the financial sector push for a return to pre-pandemic working routines, Revolut founder Nik Storonsky says the firm is doubling down on hybrid.



In an internal memo to staff, Storonsky writes: "We care more about what you do than where you do it.



“Some people work better from home, and some work better in the office with their team-mates.



“So long as hybrid working keeps us productive, we will not be making any changes to it.”

However, in markets where the firm is undergoing expansion, where teams are smaller, Revolut will encourage more office time.



The memo arrives as the the global fintech prepares to move to a recently refurbished tower block in the heart of Canary Wharf, increasing its office footprint by 40% to 113k sq ft across four floors.



As a remote-first business, the company plans to take advantage of the increased space for product launches, workshops, team building activities, and other events.