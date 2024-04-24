Revolut to grow headcount by 40%

Kicking against the trend for layoffs and hiring freezes, fintech super app Revolut says it will boost its global heacount by 40% in 2024.

The announcement comes as the company reaches 10,000 employees globally, and continues to grow its workforce, with over 70 roles currently advertised in the UK.



The company says it received over one million job applications globally in 2023



Revolut started 2024 with just over 8,000 employees, but has reached the 10,000 milestone in little over three months, and intends to hit 11,500 employees by the end of the year. The majority of new roles will be created in sales, customer support and fincrimes teams.



Francesca Carlesi, CEO of Revolut UK, comments: "10,000 employees is an exciting milestone but we’re not stopping there. We are delighted to be expanding across our global markets, including the UK, with hundreds of new roles across a range of specialities, all at a time when others are cutting back."