Revolut to move UK headquarters to Canary Wharf

Revolut is to move its headquarters to a recently refurbished tower block in the heart of Canary Wharf as it prepares to accommodate a 40% uplift in staff numbers.

The global fintech is increasing its office footprint by 40% to 113k sq ft, taking four floors, and intends to feature two Revolut logos on the side of the building.



The move “strengthens the company’s commitment” to the UK, and comes as Revolut reaches 9 million customers in the market and waits on a positive response to its three-year quest for a banking licence.



Set to move in in May 2025, Revolut will be based in the heart of Canary Wharf’s business district, having previously occupied an office in Westferry Circus.



Nik Storonsky, co-founder and CEO, comments :“We are delighted to be committing to a new global headquarters in the centre of London’s financial district. Revolut started in 2015 with just a handful of employees but has grown to over 10,000 employees globally. Our new headquarters ensures we continue to build on this success and will serve as Revolut’s home as we expand across the globe.”



As a remote-first business, the company plans to take advantage of the increased space for product launches, workshops, team building activities, and other events.



Francesca Carlesi, CEO of Revolut UK, says: “For our teams at Revolut, this will be much more than an office. Over the course of the next decade, it will be a space to co-create, innovate and work productively in, but also a new creative environment to attract talent across engineering and banking fields. Working at Revolut will be for those wishing to be at the centre of the UK’s most innovative financial sector.”