Bank of Ireland to invest £100 million in technology for retail and SME services

Bank of Ireland is to invest £100 million over the next three years to improve everyday banking products and services and expand its sustainable lending, mortgage, and broker offerings.

The bank says the investment will give retail and SME customers speedier payments, enhanced functionality on the mobile banking app to improve self-service options, and the introduction of new products including more sustainable lending options.



Gail Goldie, chief executive officer of Bank of Ireland UK, says: “This year is an important one for Bank of Ireland in Northern Ireland as we mark 200 years since we opened our first local branch in Newry in 1825.



“This investment is a measure of our ambition to continue to support our customers in Northern Ireland and sustainably grow our business."



The new spending commitment is in addition to a £3 million spend on ATM upgrades announced in 2024 and follows the completion of a £7 million upgrade of the Bank’s 13 branches in Northern Ireland.