Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of Ireland

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Privacy
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bank of Ireland UK reprimanded by ICO for mistakes on over 3,000 accounts

Bank of Ireland UK reprimanded by ICO for mistakes on over 3,000 accounts

Inaccurate data was shared from 3,284 customers’ profiles to credit reference agencies, which may have led to refusal for mortgages, credit cards or loans, or customers being granted too much credit, that they were unable to afford.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) reported that it would be impossible to determine the actual damage caused to each customer, because of the complex nature and different factors contributing to credit scoring, but the impact was negative.

In March 2021, Bank of Ireland UK was found to be in breach of data protection law by failing to ensure personal data was accurate, as per GDPR. The official reprimand recommended that the bank support affected customers by ensuring that robust processes are in place and are reviewed regularly.

Natasha Longson, ICO head of investigations, says: “Mistakes made by financial institutions can have far-reaching consequences on people’s everyday lives. Some of the customers affected could have been refused mortgages, loans or credit cards, as well as being unable to get mobile phone contracts, insurance policies or sign up with utility companies. The mistake made by Bank of Ireland UK could have potentially caused misery for thousands of people. We do however recognise the steps the bank has taken to correct their error, supporting affected customers and reviewing its data-management processes. Therefore, we believe a reprimand is the best, fairest outcome, and that lessons have been learnt to avoid mistakes like these in the future.”

Related Companies

Bank of Ireland

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Privacy
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Scams: The 2024 Fraud Outlook

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2022 - 2023[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2022 - 2023

Trending

Related News
Central Bank of Ireland warns of Credit Register error
/retail

Central Bank of Ireland warns of Credit Register error

Minister orders review after Bank of Ireland IT glitch
/security

Minister orders review after Bank of Ireland IT glitch

Huge queues form at Bank of Ireland ATMs after tech blunder

16 Aug

Irish central bank governor compares crypto to ponzi scheme

10 May

EML Payments CEO out as firm considers sale

18 Apr

Trending

  1. Visa and Mastercard lower Canadian interchange fees

  2. UK payments watchdog proposes cap on interchange fees

  3. Santander migrates corporate bank to new Gravity platform on Google Cloud

  4. Google adds BNPL options to mobile wallet

  5. Revolut&#39;s Storonsky claims second place in UK ranking of top ten young billionaires

Research
See all reports »
Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023