Bank of Ireland to equip call centres with single customer view and voice biometrics

Bank of Ireland is spending €34 million to overhaul its call centre operations, providing operators with a single customer view and introducing voice biometrics for added security.

The investment will provide 2,800 staff in branches and contact centres with quick ‘single view of customer’ data for faster call resolutions. This will be complemented by the introduction of voice biometrics to improve customer authentication for better fraud protection and to reduce call waiting times.



For customers, more streamlined phone-based transactions will be available 24/7 with the removal of complex menu options.



The latest investment follows recent pledges by the bank of a €60 million spend on ATMs and the branch network, and €50 million on fraud protection.



Susan Russell, CEO, Bank of Ireland Retail says: “This is the largest single investment in enhanced systems and technology for our frontline colleagues in branches and contact centres that the Bank has ever made. We receive more than 11,000 calls on average each day and when customers call us they want speed, expertise and security. This investment equips colleagues with the latest technology to provide better and faster resolution of calls, and colleagues will now have a ‘single view’ of the customer at the touch of a button providing them with instant access to all their information without having to talk to another part of the bank. This investment will make things faster and better for customers and for colleagues.”