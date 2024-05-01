Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of Ireland

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Security

Keywords

Authentication Biometrics Call centres
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bank of Ireland to equip call centres with single customer view and voice biometrics

Bank of Ireland to equip call centres with single customer view and voice biometrics

Bank of Ireland is spending €34 million to overhaul its call centre operations, providing operators with a single customer view and introducing voice biometrics for added security.

The investment will provide 2,800 staff in branches and contact centres with quick ‘single view of customer’ data for faster call resolutions. This will be complemented by the introduction of voice biometrics to improve customer authentication for better fraud protection and to reduce call waiting times.

For customers, more streamlined phone-based transactions will be available 24/7 with the removal of complex menu options.

The latest investment follows recent pledges by the bank of a €60 million spend on ATMs and the branch network, and €50 million on fraud protection.

Susan Russell, CEO, Bank of Ireland Retail says: “This is the largest single investment in enhanced systems and technology for our frontline colleagues in branches and contact centres that the Bank has ever made. We receive more than 11,000 calls on average each day and when customers call us they want speed, expertise and security. This investment equips colleagues with the latest technology to provide better and faster resolution of calls, and colleagues will now have a ‘single view’ of the customer at the touch of a button providing them with instant access to all their information without having to talk to another part of the bank. This investment will make things faster and better for customers and for colleagues.”

Related Companies

Bank of Ireland

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Security

Keywords

Authentication Biometrics Call centres
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] The Future of Plastic - The Rapid Evolution of Card Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Instant Payments and their impact on the fraud landscape[On-Demand Webinar] Instant Payments and their impact on the fraud landscape

Trending

Related News
Bank of Ireland blames latest glitch on "technical issue"
/security

Bank of Ireland blames latest glitch on "technical issue"

Irish central bank sets new payments strategy as country lags rest of Europe
/payments

Irish central bank sets new payments strategy as country lags rest of Europe

Bank of Ireland names Niamh De Niese first chief digital and architecture officer

16 Feb

Bank of Ireland invests €60m in ATMs and branches

01 Feb

Bank of Ireland UK reprimanded by ICO for mistakes on over 3,000 accounts

15 Dec 2023

Huge queues form at Bank of Ireland ATMs after tech blunder

16 Aug 2023

Trending

  1. Visa launches open banking with Tink in the US

  2. HSBC and PayPal tackle quantum-safe cryptography in payments

  3. EU expands AML regulation impacting cryptocurrency compliance

  4. NatWest becomes first UK bank to issue IP-backed loan

  5. Monzo set to raise further &#163;500 million

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks