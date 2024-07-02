Bank of Ireland recruiting for 100 technology roles

Bank of Ireland is recruiting for 100 technology roles to work on new customer features on digital channels, protecting customers against fraud, and advanced data analytics.

The Bank is filling roles across data, delivery management, engineering, resilience and cyber, recruiting talent within areas such as cloud, open banking, APIs, AI and emerging technologies.



In 2023, the Bank saw an 18% year on year increase in active digital users, with over 60 enhancements to the mobile app including biometrics and additional fraud monitoring. Continued digitisation in Wealth and Insurance saw the launch of a new customer portal and strong adoption of a digital advice platform.



The bank has been hit by a number of technical issues in recent years. Last August, a "singificant technology outage" led to long queues at BoI ATMs after a rumour circulated that customers could withdraw money without their accounts being debited.



The rumour proved to be untrue but it did lead the country's finance minister Michael McGrath to rebuke the bank for "too many such instances in recent years".



Earlier this year, Bank of Ireland announced the largest single investment in ATMs in the last decade, with a new fleet of state-of-the-art machines being rolled out to all branches across the island. The Bank also announced an investment of €15 million on new fraud prevention technology.



Ciarán Coyle, group chief operating officer, Bank of Ireland says: “We continue to invest in our talent, technology and infrastructure, to ensure customers have the very best banking services. We’re currently progressing a range of innovative digital projects across the Group and we want to recruit talented specialists who can enhance the banking experience for our customers.



The upcoming openings can be found on the Irish bank's careers page.