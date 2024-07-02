Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of Ireland

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bank of Ireland recruiting for 100 technology roles

Bank of Ireland recruiting for 100 technology roles

Bank of Ireland is recruiting for 100 technology roles to work on new customer features on digital channels, protecting customers against fraud, and advanced data analytics.

The Bank is filling roles across data, delivery management, engineering, resilience and cyber, recruiting talent within areas such as cloud, open banking, APIs, AI and emerging technologies.

In 2023, the Bank saw an 18% year on year increase in active digital users, with over 60 enhancements to the mobile app including biometrics and additional fraud monitoring. Continued digitisation in Wealth and Insurance saw the launch of a new customer portal and strong adoption of a digital advice platform.

The bank has been hit by a number of technical issues in recent years. Last August, a "singificant technology outage" led to long queues at BoI ATMs after a rumour circulated that customers could withdraw money without their accounts being debited.

The rumour proved to be untrue but it did lead the country's finance minister Michael McGrath to rebuke the bank for "too many such instances in recent years".

Earlier this year, Bank of Ireland announced the largest single investment in ATMs in the last decade, with a new fleet of state-of-the-art machines being rolled out to all branches across the island. The Bank also announced an investment of €15 million on new fraud prevention technology.

Ciarán Coyle, group chief operating officer, Bank of Ireland says: “We continue to invest in our talent, technology and infrastructure, to ensure customers have the very best banking services. We’re currently progressing a range of innovative digital projects across the Group and we want to recruit talented specialists who can enhance the banking experience for our customers.

The upcoming openings can be found on the Irish bank's careers page.

Related Companies

Bank of Ireland

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How AI is re-shaping financial services

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Creating a Seamless Banking App Experience[Webinar] Creating a Seamless Banking App Experience

Trending

Related News
Bank of Ireland to equip call centres with single customer view and voice biometrics
/retail

Bank of Ireland to equip call centres with single customer view and voice biometrics

Bank of Ireland blames latest glitch on "technical issue"
/security

Bank of Ireland blames latest glitch on "technical issue"

Bank of Ireland names Niamh De Niese first chief digital and architecture officer

16 Feb

Bank of Ireland invests €60m in ATMs and branches

01 Feb

Minister orders review after Bank of Ireland IT glitch

17 Aug 2023

Huge queues form at Bank of Ireland ATMs after tech blunder

16 Aug 2023

Bank of Ireland to hire 100 new tech staff

02 Mar 2023

Trending

  1. UK bank customers hit by payment delays

  2. Evolve Bank confirms data stolen by ransomware gang

  3. SEC approval of Ethereum ETFs: what may it bring for the crypto market?

  4. US judge rejects $30bn interchange fee settlement

  5. APIs and Microservices in Financial Infrastructure: Benefits and Challenges

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk