Zilch embarks on lastminute travel trip

Buy now, pay later provider Zilch has signed a white label travel payments deal with lastminute.com, enabling ustomers to search, book and pay for holidays in the Zilch app.

Customers can earn up to 3% back in rewards on their travel bookings or can opt to spread the cost of their trip with interest-free payments over six weeks or three months.



Zilch says payments for travel expenses is one of its fastest growing categories, posting 140% year-on-year growth as customers seek more flexible ways to fund their trips.



Philip Belamant, CEO and co-founder of Zilch, says: “In 2025, travel is no longer a luxury - it’s a professional and family priority, with 84% of UK consumers exploring destinations at home or abroad, they’re spending over £72 billion on overseas holidays alone in 2023. Zilch Travel is designed to give our customers what they’ve been asking for, three years into an unprecedented cost-of-living squeeze: the convenience, security, and flexibility to design and pay for their trips seamlessly within the regulated app they trust to manage their money."

With one eye on an IPO in 2025, London-based Zilch in June secured £100 million in securitised debt financing arranged by Deutsche Bank (DB). In the four years since its inception, Zilch has amassed over four million customers and now processes more than 10 million monthly payments, with total sales reaching £3.6 billion and revenue doubling three years running.