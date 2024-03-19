Zilch plans 2025 IPO

As it closes in on profitability, London-based buy now, pay later outfit Zilch is eying a 2025 initial public offering.

The firm has held talks with the London Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq about a listing, although it has yet to decide on a venue, CEO Philip Belamant has told Bloomberg.



The IPO plans come as Zilch - which has around four million users - expects to turn cashflow positive within months and hit profitability on a monthly basis as soon as its next financial year.



In October, Zilch received an investment from e-commerce giant eBay at the $2 billion valuation it secured during a Series C round in late 2021, a mark it hit just two years after launching in beta.



