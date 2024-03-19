Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Zilch plans 2025 IPO

As it closes in on profitability, London-based buy now, pay later outfit Zilch is eying a 2025 initial public offering.

The firm has held talks with the London Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq about a listing, although it has yet to decide on a venue, CEO Philip Belamant has told Bloomberg.

The IPO plans come as Zilch - which has around four million users - expects to turn cashflow positive within months and hit profitability on a monthly basis as soon as its next financial year.

In October, Zilch received an investment from e-commerce giant eBay at the $2 billion valuation it secured during a Series C round in late 2021, a mark it hit just two years after launching in beta.

 

