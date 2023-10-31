Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

eBay Zilch

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Zilch secures eBay investment

Zilch secures eBay investment

London-based buy now, pay later outfit Zilch has received an investment from e-commerce giant eBay at a $2 billion valuation.

The investment, revealed in Companies House filings and first reported by The Telegraph, is in the low single-digit millions. Zilch maintains the $2 billion valuation it secured during its Series C round in late 2021, a mark it hit just two years after launching in beta.

Over the summer, CEO Philip Belamant said the firm, which claims around 3.5 million customers, is "seriously" considering a listing.

Says Belamont: “In Zilch’s financial year to March 2023, sales doubled, revenue tripled and gross profit increased fivefold to over £17 million. That’s despite a tough trading environment, a cost-of-living crisis and soaring interest rates. With a strong balance sheet, Zilch is in growth mode and on course to hit bottom-line profitability in our core business in the near future.”

FCA research published this week shows that 27% of UK adults (approximately 14 million) have used BNPL at least once in the six months prior to January 2023. This is up from 17% who said they had used it in the preceding 12 months in May 2022. 

While the government ponders the introduction of tough new rules for BNPL firms, Zilch has taken a proactive approach, reporting to credit agencies and integrating tools from debt advice charity StepChange into its platform.

Related Companies

eBay Zilch

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2024

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Embedded Finance: Streamlining Payments with Commerce[Webinar] Embedded Finance: Streamlining Payments with Commerce

Trending

Trending

  1. Elon Musk wants X to replace users&#39; bank accounts within a year

  2. Worldline shares halve on depressed outlook

  3. Sepa payment schemes ISO 20022 migration delayed

  4. Curve issues first credit card

  5. Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered pilot network for stablecoins and CBDCs

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2024

The Future of ESGTech 2024

The Future of ESGTech 2024

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy