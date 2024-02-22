Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Payments
Zilch

BNPL
Zilch launches &#39;Pay over 3 months&#39; BNPL product

Zilch launches 'Pay over 3 months' BNPL product

UK buy now, pay later firm Zilch has expanded its consumer credit offering with the launch of a longer-duration zero-interest payment option designed for bigger ticket purchases abaove £75.

The new product will sit alongside the shorter-tenor ‘Pay over 6 Weeks’ or, for day-to-day purchases, Zilch's 5% interest-bearing ‘Pay Now’ debit product.

When opting to ‘Pay over 3 months’, Zilch customers will pay 25% up-front and spread the remaining purchase price over three instalments, just like they currently do when making interest-free credit repayments over six weeks.

The new product has already been made available to around 100,000 Zilch customers in a trial.

The firm says customers’ three-month borrowing will be capped at personalised and dynamic affordability limits.

Philip Belamant, CEO and co-founder of Zilch, says: “In the past three years Zilch has successfully delivered more than 50 million customer transactions and £2 billion in customer spending, yielding us extensive behavioural datasets. This is because customers today use Zilch on average more than 100 times annually to manage their day-to-day spending across debit and credit."

He says Zilch has partnered with a diverse range of UK merchants, including Lego, Nike and Morrisons, where customers can Pay over 3 months, in-store or on the app.  Alternatively customers can pay an additional fee and use the product at any of the 38 million merchants who accept Mastercard worldwide.

Says Belamant: "This new payment option is tailored for significant purchases or emergency moments, such as buying electronics, car tyres or home repairs like when the boiler breaks. As Zilch is FCA-regulated, customers can spend with the confidence that every payment over £100 is covered under section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act.”

BNPL
