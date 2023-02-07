Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
BNPL firm Zilch forms partnership with debt advice charity StepChange

BNPL firm Zilch forms partnership with debt advice charity StepChange

London-based BNPL unicorn Zilch has formed a partnership with StepChange, integrating the debt advice charity's tools into its platform.

Zilch is integrating StepChange Direct into its platform and is also promising to "go one step further and provide innovation that will better advance the user experience".

With the cost of living crisis hitting many hard, the partners have worked together to identify a number of steps that are currently required when they are in financial stress and are referred for support that can be removed. StepChange’s team will also work with the Zilch vulnerability team on how to recognise and make referrals to debt advice more effectively.

Zilch is also making financial contributions to StepChange through the Fair Share funding mechanism, supporting the charity in its operations.

Philip Belamant, CEO, Zilch, says: "To Zilch, this partnership is a natural and obvious one - why would any responsible lender of credit not want to align with an establishment such as StepChange that is doing so much to support people in these hard times?

"This partnership ensures we provide our customers with the very best support if they do fall behind on repayments - all for free."

