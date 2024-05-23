Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Zopa

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Zopa enters renewable energy market

Zopa enters renewable energy market

Zopa Bank has entered the UK’s £23 billion renewable energy market, making its suite of buy now, pay later and retail finance products available to Octopus Energy customers across the country.

The deal will see Zopa finance the purchase and installation of Octopus solar panels for the energy giant’s millions of UK customers, spread out in up to 84 installments over seven years.

The partnership also enables the financing of app-controlled EV chargers, installed by Octopus engineers to fast-charge the electric vehicles of customers.

In January 2024 there were more than 53,600 public charge points available across the UK, a 45% increase since the start of 2023. The government aims to deliver 300,000 charge points by 2030 to match rising demand.

Dave Farbrother, CEO of Zopa’s BNPL and retail finance division says: “The energy security and prosperity of future generations are dependent on greening our economy and that requires large scale investments. We are proud to be partnering with Octopus Energy to make the switch to energy sustainability more accessible for millions of UK consumers.

"Not only can Brits cut their electricity costs by up to 90% by switching to solar, with Zopa they can now also spread their upfront costs over 24 to 84 months. Together we are extending the reach of green energy with financial solutions that put customers first and are fully regulated, offering piece of mind.”

Related Companies

Zopa

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Trade based financial crime: Mitigating TBFC compliance risk with technology

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your tickeJoin us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Trending

Related News
Zopa Bank hits £4 billion in customer deposits
/retail

Zopa Bank hits £4 billion in customer deposits

Zopa CEO quashes IPO speculation
/markets

Zopa CEO quashes IPO speculation

Zopa raises £75 million to accelerate growth

08 Sep 2023

Zopa narrows losses; predicts full year profitability for 2023

23 Aug 2023

Zopa-led fintech coalition launches financial education programme

28 Feb 2023

Zopa snaps up DivideBuy

16 Feb 2023

Trending

  1. Investing in Fintech: How Technology is Reshaping the Financial Services Landscape

  2. Australia passes Digital ID Bill

  3. Citi fined over $444 billion fat finger error

  4. Swift opens API channel for ISO 20022 corporate payment tracking

  5. Mastercard picks new batch of crypto and blockchain Start Path firms

Research
See all reports »
Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model