Zopa-led fintech coalition launches financial education programme

The Zopa-led fintech coalition, Pledge2025, has partnered with The Money Charity to launch a programme of financial education for those hit the hardest by the cost-of-living crisis.

Launched initially by Zopa bank and ClearScore, the 2025 Fintech Pledge connects consumers to fintech platforms that make savings work harder, improve credit scores, consolidate debt, and lower utility bills.



The coalition is working towards a stated goal of driving 10 million consumer actions by 2025 that build up the financial resilience of UK consumers. To date, more than two million actions have been reported from all members combined.



The new financial education programme will start immediately and is expected to run until December 2025. Its first year of operations will be funded by Zopa bank and Clearscore.



As part of the programme, The Money Charity will set out to reach thousands of people with its financial wellbeing educational training in a free massive open online course (MOOC), as well as through interactive workshops for smaller community groups.



Merve Ferrrero, chief strategy officer at Zopa bank says: “After successful member growth over the last few months, the 2025 Fintech Pledge is now entering its next phase with the launch of a broad financial education programme to drive more financial resilience. We are thrilled to be supporting The Money Charity in this ambitious programme that will help Brits better manage their finances, leading to better financial outcomes for hundreds of consumers.”



The Pledge has also added five new members to its now 28-strong member cohort of UK fintechs and their industry partners, including Claro, Freedom Finance, Nova credit, Slipstream and WealthWizards.