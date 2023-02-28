Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Zopa ClearScore

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Zopa-led fintech coalition launches financial education programme

Zopa-led fintech coalition launches financial education programme

The Zopa-led fintech coalition, Pledge2025, has partnered with The Money Charity to launch a programme of financial education for those hit the hardest by the cost-of-living crisis.

Launched initially by Zopa bank and ClearScore, the 2025 Fintech Pledge connects consumers to fintech platforms that make savings work harder, improve credit scores, consolidate debt, and lower utility bills.

The coalition is working towards a stated goal of driving 10 million consumer actions by 2025 that build up the financial resilience of UK consumers. To date, more than two million actions have been reported from all members combined.

The new financial education programme will start immediately and is expected to run until December 2025. Its first year of operations will be funded by Zopa bank and Clearscore.

As part of the programme, The Money Charity will set out to reach thousands of people with its financial wellbeing educational training in a free massive open online course (MOOC), as well as through interactive workshops for smaller community groups.

Merve Ferrrero, chief strategy officer at Zopa bank says: “After successful member growth over the last few months, the 2025 Fintech Pledge is now entering its next phase with the launch of a broad financial education programme to drive more financial resilience. We are thrilled to be supporting The Money Charity in this ambitious programme that will help Brits better manage their finances, leading to better financial outcomes for hundreds of consumers.”

The Pledge has also added five new members to its now 28-strong member cohort of UK fintechs and their industry partners, including Claro, Freedom Finance, Nova credit, Slipstream and WealthWizards.

Related Companies

Zopa ClearScore

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Tapping into Friendly Friction to Prevent Fraud[Upcoming Webinar] Tapping into Friendly Friction to Prevent Fraud

Trending

Related News
Fintech cost-of-living coalition recruits ten new members
/retail

Fintech cost-of-living coalition recruits ten new members

Trending

  1. Mastercard and Visa to face another card interchange class action suit

  2. JPMorgan restricts staff use of ChatGPT

  3. ECB to monitor digital transformation efforts at banks

  4. BIS chief floats unified programmable ledger to turbocharge payments innovation

  5. FCA demands &quot;significant shift in culture&quot; by e-money firms

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud