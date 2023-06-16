Zopa appoints CTO and COO

UK digital bank Zopa has appointed Peter Donlon chief technology officer and Kate Erb chief operating officer.

Donlon previously scaled Moonpig’s tech function from 30 to 200 engineers and led its £1.2 billion London Stock Exchange listing. Before that, he served as head of IT development for supermarket Sainsbury’s.



At Zopa he will oversee a 220-strong engineering team, expanding its products and technology infrastructure and pushing the use of AI and machine learning.



Says Donlon: "One of the things that attracted me to Zopa is its ability to deliver great outcomes through cutting-edge technology, markedly improving the financial well-being and resilience of its customers."



Erb, a qualified chartered accountant who joins from Leeds Building Society, will lead business functions like operations, customer service, collections and recoveries.



The arrivals come as Zopa reaches an inflection point in its journey as a fully regulated bank, following multiple quarters of strong growth and achieving monthly profitability.



Having made its name as a P2P lending pioneer, the firm pivoted two years ago to become a traditional bank and so far attracted £3.5 billion in deposits, more than £2 billion of loans on balance sheet, and issued over 400,000 credit cards.



