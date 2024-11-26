/payments

Klarna to hire 100 engineers for new tech hub in Poland

Klarna has opened a new technology hub in Warsaw, reflecting the city’s growing reputation as a centre of technology innovation.

Klarna says it is aiming to hire over 100 engineers by 2025 in Poland, tapping into a deep tech and AI talent pool.

“Poland is Europe’s next tech powerhouse”, says Sebastian Siemiatkowski, co-founder and CEO of Klarna. “Warsaw’s exceptional engineering talent, thriving startup scene, and strategic location make it the perfect choice for our new tech hub."

He says the Warsaw hub will play a pivotal role in the company’s broader strategy to lead AI adoption.

CEO Siemiatkowski has previously hailed the impact of AI, revealing: "Our AI assistant now performs the work of 700 employees, reducing the average resolution time from 11 minutes to just two, while maintaining the same customer satisfaction scores as human agents."

The company has trimmed its workforce through natural attrition from 5000 to 3800 over the last year and with nine out of 10 Klarna employees already using AI in their daily work, Siemiatkowski is expecting more dramatic reductions, with the ultimate aim of halving the workforce.

