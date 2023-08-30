Half of Klarna employees using ChatGPT Enterprise

Klarna has become an early adopter of the enterprise version of Open AI's ChatGPT, with half of the BNPL giant's workforce now using the technology.

Klarna was one of the first firms out of the gate when the ChatGPT generative AI bot was released earlier this year, building a plugin to provide shoppers with personalised product recommendations.



Now the Swedish firm is taking advantage of ChatGPT Enterprise - which offers higher speeds, better availability and enterprise-level data security - for internal use.



Around 2500 Klarna employees now have access to the API and are using the technology in a wide variety of use-cases, from AI-powered shopping recommendations to streamlining customer service.



CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski is pushing to expand this, saying: "“One of the things I'm following closely right now is exactly how many of our employees are using their Open AI account.



"We are currently at 2500 out of 5000 employees. So even though we push everyone to test, test, test and explore, still only 50 percent of our employees use it daily. That's why we have to find new ways to get more people to use OpenAI’s fantastic tech.”