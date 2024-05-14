Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nine-in-ten Klarna employees now use AI daily

Nine-in-ten Klarna employees now use AI daily

Billed as a game-changer for productivity, up to 90% off Klarna staff are now using generative AI daily, with non-technical groups such as Communications, Marketing, and Legal seeing adoption rates of 92.6%, 87.9%, and 86.4% respectively.

Klarna was one of the first firms out of the gate when the ChatGPT generative AI bot was released last year, building a plugin to provide shoppers with personalised product recommendations.

Internally, the AI revolution at the BNPL giant is being propelled by Kiki, a custom-built assistant using OpenAI's Large Language Models to answer staff queries. With 2,000 questions answered daily, Kiki generates answers to a wide range of topics within 1 to 5 seconds, and answers are context dependent. So the answer to ‘what is my team working on’ will be personalised to the person asking the question.

The bot noy only boosts productivity but also reduces the time dedicated to administrative tasks, says Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO and co-founder at Klarna, freeing up employees to concentrate on strategic and creative tasks.

“We push everyone to test, test, test and explore,” he says. “As Klarna continues to discover applications for OpenAI’s tech, there’s the potential to take the business to new heights. We’re aimed at achieving a new level of employee empowerment, enhancing both our team’s performance and the customer experience.”

AI is also being used across the enteprise by non-technical teams, such as the firm's communications department which uses ChatGPT to impartially evaluate whether press articles are positive or negative for the company.

Filippa Bolz, head of communications at Klarna, says: “Media monitoring companies have tried for at least fifteen years to automate ‘sentiment’ analysis but often you’d get better results from blindfolded monkeys throwing darts. The tool we’ve built using ChatGPT has blown our minds! It provides a really objective analysis of each article in a couple of seconds, which helps us ensure we communicate clearly, that it is understood and resonates with each one of our target audiences - rather than bundling them together.”

Klarna’s lawyers are also using ChatGPT Enterprise to create the first draft of common types of contract, significantly reducing the time it takes to draw up a contract.

Selma Bogren, senior managing legal counsel at Klarna, says: “The big law firms have had a really great business just from providing templates for common types of contract. But ChatGPT is even better than a template because you can create something quite bespoke.

"Instead of spending an hour starting a contract from scratch or working from a template, I can tweak a ChatGPT draft in about ten minutes. You still need to adapt it to make it work for your particular case but instead of an hour you can draft a contract in ten minutes.”

Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of UK Fintech: 2015 - 2035 - An IFGS Special Edition - UK Fintech Week 2024

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Trade based financial crime: Mitigating TBFC compliance risk with technology[Webinar] Trade based financial crime: Mitigating TBFC compliance risk with technology

Trending

Related News
Klarna's AI chatbot does the equivalent work of 700 full-time humans
/payments

Klarna's AI chatbot does the equivalent work of 700 full-time humans

Klarna rolls out autofill consumer verification data service
/payments

Klarna rolls out autofill consumer verification data service

Klarna unveils AI-powered photo tool for shoppers

11 Oct 2023

Half of Klarna employees using ChatGPT Enterprise

30 Aug 2023

Klarna unveils AI-powered personalised shopping feed

25 Apr 2023

Klarna taps ChatGPT for shopping recommendations

27 Mar 2023

Trending

  1. NAB to launch Pay by Bank for Australian merchants

  2. Mastercard starts domestic payments processing in China

  3. &#39;Neobank in a box&#39; startup Fintech Farm raises $32 million

  4. APP scam reimbursement rules extended to Chaps

  5. SoFi fined $1.1 million over flawed ID programme that led to multi-million dollar fraud

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks