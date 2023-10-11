Klarna unveils AI-powered photo tool for shoppers

Klarna has unveiled an AI tool which allows shoppers to take a picture of things and styles in their surroundings, instantly find out where to buy them and get the best deal in the firm's app.

The shopping lens tool can visually identify over 10 million items - from clothing to home décor and electronics- and match these with over 50 million store offers in Klarna’s search and compare tool. The feature is available in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, Denmark and Norway.



It builds on the company's previous use of AI for a discovery shopping feed in the Klarna app which recommends products based on personal interest.



Klarna has also added shoppable videos to the feed in the US and Europe. The firm is putting in content - unboxings, tutorials, reviews - from its "creator community".



Meanwhile, the BNPL giant is introducing a feature which lets shoppers scan the barcodes on items to see things like customer reviews, whether there could be different colours or variants available online, or if they can find it for a cheaper price.



Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO, Klarna, says: “Just like the internet gave everyone access to information, AI gives everyone access to intelligence, context and personalisation. At Klarna we’re using this to bridge the gap between the physical and digital world, connecting how humans get inspired with how computers search."

Siemiatkowski is also a big proponent of Open AI's technology, recently revealing that half of Klarna's workforce is now using the enterprise version of ChatGPT.