Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Klarna unveils AI-powered photo tool for shoppers

Klarna unveils AI-powered photo tool for shoppers

Klarna has unveiled an AI tool which allows shoppers to take a picture of things and styles in their surroundings, instantly find out where to buy them and get the best deal in the firm's app.

The shopping lens tool can visually identify over 10 million items - from clothing to home décor and electronics- and match these with over 50 million store offers in Klarna’s search and compare tool. The feature is available in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, Denmark and Norway.

It builds on the company's previous use of AI for a discovery shopping feed in the Klarna app which recommends products based on personal interest.

Klarna has also added shoppable videos to the feed in the US and Europe. The firm is putting in content - unboxings, tutorials, reviews - from its "creator community".

Meanwhile, the BNPL giant is introducing a feature which lets shoppers scan the barcodes on items to see things like customer reviews, whether there could be different colours or variants available online, or if they can find it for a cheaper price.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO, Klarna, says: “Just like the internet gave everyone access to information, AI gives everyone access to intelligence, context and personalisation. At Klarna we’re using this to bridge the gap between the physical and digital world, connecting how humans get inspired with how computers search."

Siemiatkowski is also a big proponent of Open AI's technology, recently revealing that half of Klarna's workforce is now using the enterprise version of ChatGPT.

Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Digital Transformation in 2024: Why Fix the Legacy Spaghetti Now?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Derisking and Embracing Innovation Beyond ‘Rip and Replac[Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Derisking and Embracing Innovation Beyond ‘Rip and Replace’

Trending

Trending

  1. Will Metro Bank be 2023’s next banking collapse?

  2. American Express to pilot biometrics at the online checkout

  3. FCA issues 146 alerts to non-compliant firms on first day of crypto asset promotion regime

  4. Samsung unveils card that can be physically tracked

  5. UK startup taps open banking technology to help people build their credit score

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2024

The Future of ESGTech 2024

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024