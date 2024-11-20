Google Pay integrates with Afterpay and Klarna

BNPL firms Klarna and Afterpay are both set to become payments options on Google Pay in the US.
Editorial
From next year, Klarna on Google Pay will give consumers in the US the option of interest-free instalments on purchases starting at $35, along with financing options.
Shoppers will be able to manage their purchases in the Klarna app — tracking deliveries, handling returns, and managing repayments—all in one place.
Google has struck a similar deal with Block-owned Afterpay, providing another option for consumers checking out online through Google Pay at select merchants.
Drew Olson, senior director, Google Pay, says: "By teaming up with pay over time providers...we are able to give Google Pay users more payment options when checking out, while providing merchants with another tool to drive growth."