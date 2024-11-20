/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Google Pay integrates with Afterpay and Klarna

BNPL firms Klarna and Afterpay are both set to become payments options on Google Pay in the US.

  0 Be the first to comment

Google Pay integrates with Afterpay and Klarna

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

From next year, Klarna on Google Pay will give consumers in the US the option of interest-free instalments on purchases starting at $35, along with financing options.

Shoppers will be able to manage their purchases in the Klarna app — tracking deliveries, handling returns, and managing repayments—all in one place.

Google has struck a similar deal with Block-owned Afterpay, providing another option for consumers checking out online through Google Pay at select merchants.

Drew Olson, senior director, Google Pay, says: "By teaming up with pay over time providers...we are able to give Google Pay users more payment options when checking out, while providing merchants with another tool to drive growth."

Sponsored [Webinar] Unifying Card Programmes: The cost-reduction imperative
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Google Klarna Affirm

Channels

/retail banking /payments

Keywords

bnpl e-commerce

Comments: (0)

[On-Demand Webinar] AI in Banking: Building Compliant and Safe Enterprise AI at ScaleFinextra Promoted[On-Demand Webinar] AI in Banking: Building Compliant and Safe Enterprise AI at Scale

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept