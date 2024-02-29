Klarna's AI chatbot does the equivalent work of 700 full-time humans

Klarna says its OpenAI-powered chatbot is doing the equivalent work of 700 full-time agents after its global launch last month.

The AI assistant, which Klarna says is on a par with human agents in regard to customer satisfaction scores, has had 2.3 million conversations, two-thirds of the firm's customer service chats.



The firm says the chatbot has led to a to a 25% drop in repeat inquiries and that customers resolve their issues in less than two minutes, compared to eleven minutes previously.



Available in 23 markets in more than 35 languages, Klarna anticipates that the bot will drive a $40 million uplift in profit.



“This AI breakthrough in customer interaction means superior experiences for our customers at better prices, more interesting challenges for our employees, and better returns for our investors.” says Sebastian Siemiatkowski, co-founder and CEO of Klarna. “We are incredibly excited about this launch, but it also underscores the profound impact on society that AI will have. We want to reemphasize and encourage society and politicians to consider this carefully and believe a considerate, informed and steady stewardship will be critical to navigate through this transformation of our societies."