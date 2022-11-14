Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
CaixaBank bot proves a hit

CaixaBank is hailing the impact of its virtual assistant, claiming that a third of digital customers are already using the bot, making it the top method for answering questions.

The AI-based assistant, available through the CaixaBank app, website and smart speakers, has passed the four million user mark and is receiving an average of 50,000 questions a day.

The bot is able to understand and reply to customers' questions, whether spoken or written, offering customised information.

The assistant offers answers on the features of banking products and services, how to take out a product and how to restore a password. It also lets customers make an appointment at their branch, check their balance and activity, and carry out simple operations, such as blocking cards or sending money.

In addition, the bot can answer questions from CaixaBank’s employees on things such as internal rules, legislation and technology.

