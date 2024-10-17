Worldline moves into account-to-account payment market

Worldline is seeking to futher diversify its payment offerings with the launch of account-to-account payment services across ten European markets.

'Bank Transfer by Worldline' has been operating in pilot mode during the last nine months and is now integrated into around 500 of Worldline's existing merchants' online payment services and pay-by-link services.



Covering both online and invoice payments, the product features low-code integration, rapid settlement notifications, hassle-free refunds, and consolidated payout, reporting, and reconciliation for both domestic and cross-border transactions.



The launch takes in Austria, Belgium, Croatia, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain, with Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Hungary set to come onstream later this year.



Alessandro Baroni, head of Financial Services at Worldline, comments: “By integrating Worldline’s open banking solution, which connects to over 3,500 banks across European countries, Bank Transfer by Worldline offers merchants a solution that simplifies payment initiation via bank transfer and unifies the customer experience.”



The roll out represents the latest attempt by Worlline to seek new revenue opportunities to compensate for a depressed outlook for its core merchant payments business. Just last month, the vendor signalled its move into the embedded payments market, offering platforms and marketplaces a suite of turnkey features across multiple curencies to help users sign-up, sell, and get paid fast