Worldline closes in on deal with Italy's Cassa Centrale Group

Italian banking group Cassa Centrale has entered into exclusive negations with Worldline for a long-term payments partnership.

The deal would see Worldline provide payment acceptance and acquiring for Cassa Centrale's 66 bank affiliates.



The project involves the supply and management of POS terminals and exclusive acquiring for international circuits for more than 90,000 terminals which generated transacted volumes of more than nine billion euros in 2023.



A partnership would be a major boost for France's Worldline in Italy, doubling its number of merchants and terminals in the country.



Last month, shares in the payments processor slipped after it reported a net loss due to a €1.15 billion impairment charge in merchant services and a deteriorating outlook. It has also instituted a cost-cutting programme, taking the axe to 1400 jobs.