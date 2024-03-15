Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Worldline

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Worldline closes in on deal with Italy&#39;s Cassa Centrale Group

Worldline closes in on deal with Italy's Cassa Centrale Group

Italian banking group Cassa Centrale has entered into exclusive negations with Worldline for a long-term payments partnership.

The deal would see Worldline provide payment acceptance and acquiring for Cassa Centrale's 66 bank affiliates.

The project involves the supply and management of POS terminals and exclusive acquiring for international circuits for more than 90,000 terminals which generated transacted volumes of more than nine billion euros in 2023.

A partnership would be a major boost for France's Worldline in Italy, doubling its number of merchants and terminals in the country.

Last month, shares in the payments processor slipped after it reported a net loss due to a €1.15 billion impairment charge in merchant services and a deteriorating outlook. It has also instituted a cost-cutting programme, taking the axe to 1400 jobs.

Related Companies

Worldline

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks[New Impact Study] APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

Trending

Trending

  1. Mastercard launches open banking-powered subscription management tool

  2. Banks to be given more time to investigate APP fraud

  3. JPMorgan plans major roll out of biometric payments

  4. BaaS platform Griffin raises $24 million and launches as a fully-operational UK bank

  5. UniCredit hit with &#163;2.3 million fine for data breach

Research
See all reports »
APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring