Crédit Agricole acquires minority stake in Worldline

Crédit Agricole has acquired a seven percent stake in payments processing partner Worldline.
The investment follows the April 2023 agreement between the two companies to form a joint venture in the French merchant payment services market.
The French bank says the transaction demonstrates its intention to support Worldline’s development and implementation of its strategy as a key European payment services provider.
Operational launch of the joint venture is scheduled for later this year, lagging the initially agreed timeframe of end-2023.