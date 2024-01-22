Crédit Agricole acquires minority stake in Worldline

Crédit Agricole has acquired a seven percent stake in payments processing partner Worldline.

The investment follows the April 2023 agreement between the two companies to form a joint venture in the French merchant payment services market.



The French bank says the transaction demonstrates its intention to support Worldline’s development and implementation of its strategy as a key European payment services provider.



Operational launch of the joint venture is scheduled for later this year, lagging the initially agreed timeframe of end-2023.