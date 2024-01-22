Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Crédit Agricole acquires minority stake in Worldline

Crédit Agricole acquires minority stake in Worldline

Crédit Agricole has acquired a seven percent stake in payments processing partner Worldline.

The investment follows the April 2023 agreement between the two companies to form a joint venture in the French merchant payment services market.

The French bank says the transaction demonstrates its intention to support Worldline’s development and implementation of its strategy as a key European payment services provider.

Operational launch of the joint venture is scheduled for later this year, lagging the initially agreed timeframe of end-2023.

