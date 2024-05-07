Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
Worldline partners Google for cloud programme

French payments processor Worldline has formed a partnership with Google Cloud to boost its digital transformation efforts.

Worldline has been on a 'Move to Cloud' journey since 2022. Now it is set to use Google Cloud’s infrastructure to enhance operational efficiency, save money and improve its "strategic positioning".

The French firm will also tap into Google Cloud’s data analytics and AI capabilities to draw benefits from its own data, and consequently develop new payment products and services.

Meanwhile, the deal sees Worldline serve as a Google payment provider in Europe, serving the tech giant's customers with payment options.

"Our deep market infrastructure understanding, combined with Google Cloud's technology expertise and scale, will accelerate our time-to-market and drive tangible success for our customers and markets," says Gilles Grapinet, CEO, Worldline.

Worldline has had a tough year: in February it reported a net loss due to a €1.15 billion impairment charge in merchant services and a deteriorating outlook and instituted a cost-cutting programme, taking the axe to 1400 jobs.

