Worldline moves into embedded payments market

Worldline is moving into embedded payments via a partnership with Online Payment Platform (OPP), a provider of payment technology for platforms and marketplaces.

Available across Europe, the collaborative effort combines OPP's payment technology with Worldline's acquiring, acceptance expertise and POS capabilities. The combination will provider platforms and marketplaces with a suite of turnkey features that helps their users sign-up, sell, and get paid fast, but also manage this across multiple currencies.



Supporting all relevant payment methods, the initial deployment provdes support for split payments, advanced escrow, and mediation handling in a fully regulated manner.



With European markets on the launch pad, the platform will gradually be expanded into the UK and Switzerland, bolstered by the recent acquisition of an EMI license for the UK. Future developments on the roadmap include advancements such as Tap on Mobile and Point of Sale integrations.



The shift into embedded payments comes as Worldline seeks new revenue opportunities to compensate for a depressed outlook for its core merchant payments business. The company in February reported a "net loss group share" of €817 million for 2023, compared with a €211 million profit a year earlier.



Marc-Henri Desportes, chief executive officer at Worldline, states: “Our partnership with OPP reflects our commitment to innovation in payments. By combining OPP’s robust platform capabilities with our extensive acquiring expertise, we are delivering an embedded payments solution that provides platforms and marketplaces a unique pathway to integrate and leverage new payment opportunities.”