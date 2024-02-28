Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Worldline

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Worldline slips on deteriorating outlook

Worldline slips on deteriorating outlook

Shares in French payments processor Worldline slipped in early morning trading after the company reported a net loss due to a €1.15 billion impairment charge in merchant services and a deteriorating outlook.

The company reported a "net loss group share" of €817 million for 2023, compared with a €211 million profit a year earlier. It also reported a 6% rise in full-year revenue, in line with revised guidance.

Merchant services experienced a contrasted performance between a good first half and a second half of the year. This was due in particular to the economic and consumption slowdown in Europe, which further deteriorated during the fourth quarter versus the third quarter. In financial services, the firm reported a 1.3% decline in revenue due to the low conversion of pipeline opportunities.

Worldline says the impairment in merchant services was based on "conservative assumptions reflecting the change in valuation paradigm in the payments’ Industry".

The firm in February instituted a cost-cutting programme, taking the axe to 1400 jobs. The Power24 plan will cost around €250 million but deliver a €200 million run-rate cash costs savings from 2025, says the firm.

Last October, Worldline's share price plummeted after the vendor warned of a deteriorating outlook for sales and the termination of a number of merchant relationships due to soaring cyber crime rates.

It has since been propped up by the purchase of a seven percent stake by Crédit Agricole, in a bid to keep a proposed joint venture between the two firms afloat.

Related Companies

Worldline

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] SEPA Instant Payments: Are banks ready?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your tickeJoin us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Trending

Related News
Worldline cuts 1400 jobs
/payments

Worldline cuts 1400 jobs

Crédit Agricole acquires minority stake in Worldline
/payments

Crédit Agricole acquires minority stake in Worldline

Worldline shares halve on depressed outlook

25 Oct 2023

Credit Agricole and Worldline to create merchant payments joint venture

19 Apr 2023

Worldline to buy Banco Desio merchant acquiring activities

08 Nov 2022

Worldline flogs terminal business, acquires 55% stake in SoftPos.eu

26 Oct 2022

Trending

  1. Google Pay to shut down in the US

  2. EU adopts instant payments rules

  3. Singapore warns banks to prepare for quantum computing cyber threat

  4. American Express adds BNPL twist to credit card bills

  5. Nubank posts $1bn full year net profit

Research
See all reports »
Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024