Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Revolut soars to record profit

Revolut soars to record profit

Fintech juggernaut Revolut has surged to a record profit of $545 million in 2023, boosting its long-term quest to secure a UK banking licence.

Revolut group revenue increased by 95% from $1.1bn in 2022 to $2.2bn over the course of the past year, aided by record customer recruitment and higher interest rates.

Over the year, Revolut added almost 12m new customers globally, the highest YoY increase in the company’s history, bringing the total to 38m in 2023 as the company diversified its product range and expanded into new markets. Over this time, total customer balances increased from $16.4bn to $22.7bn.

In a further boost to the bottom line, an increasing number of customers have adopted Revolut’s services through paid subscriptions, with 41% growth in customers opting for a paid plan.

Nik Storonsky, CEO of Revolut comments: "Our customer base is expanding at impressive rates, and our diversified business model continues to fuel exceptional financial performance, delivering revenues of over $2.2bn in 2023 and a record profit before tax of $545m. With a net profit of $428m, 2023 was our third profitable year in a row."

Revolut is currently working with Morgan Stanley to sell about $500 million worth of existing shares, including those held by employees, in a bid to push its valuation up to $40 billion,  This comes after an investor revaluation earlier this year placed Revolut’s valuation at $25.7 billion, which was still down from its 2021 valuation of $33 billion.

If it were to reach its aims, it would surpass the market capitalisation of NatWest and Société Générale, and be matching Lloyds Banking Group.

Given the context, Storonsky says the firm remains "committed" to its ongoing UK banking licence application in addition to bringing the Revolut app to new markets and customers around the world.

"Even as we reached 45 million global retail customers six months into 2024, Revolut remains poised for exponential growth in 2024 and beyond.”

Storonsky says the sheer size of the firm has complicated its bid to achieve a banking licence.

In an interview with CNBC, Storonsky said that the company is feeling more confident about securing authorisation, after overcoming some key hurdles in its more than three-year-long journey toward gaining approval from regulators.

“Hopefully, sooner or later, we’ll get it,” Storonsky said. Regulators are “still working on it,” he added, but so far haven’t raised any outstanding concerns with the fintech.

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Comments: (1)

Jeremy Light
Jeremy Light - Fourdotzero - London 02 July, 2024, 11:48Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Remarkable results - the annual report shows 590m monthly transactions as of Dec 23, up 73% on the previous year.

This is a true indicator that Revolut is loved by its customers - "every transaction is a customer interaction".

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024[New Report] Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Trending

Related News
Revolut seeks $40bn valuation through share sale – FT
/startups

Revolut seeks $40bn valuation through share sale – FT

Revolut adds bond trading
/markets

Revolut adds bond trading

Revolut to move UK headquarters to Canary Wharf

13 Jun

Revolut adds new in-app verification layer to counteract theft from stolen mobiles

10 Jun

Revolut building towards primary banking

04 Jun

Revolut to grow headcount by 40%

24 Apr

Trending

  1. UK bank customers hit by payment delays

  2. Monzo introduces trio of new fraud controls

  3. Evolve Bank confirms data stolen by ransomware gang

  4. SEC approval of Ethereum ETFs: what may it bring for the crypto market?

  5. US judge rejects $30bn interchange fee settlement

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk