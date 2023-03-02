Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/devops

News and resources on devops, tools, platforms and APIs for developers and tech leaders in banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
Bank of Ireland to hire 100 new tech staff

Bank of Ireland is to hire 100 new technology staff in roles across across engineering, cloud technology, cybersecurity and data.

The new hires will be tasked with developing new customer features on digital channels, delivering against the Group’s cloud strategy, protecting customers against emerging cyber threats, and capabilities such as advanced data analytics.

This follows the recruitment of 230 similar tech specialists since 2021, as the bank responds to consumer-led uptake of online channels.

Last year, the Bank of Ireland mobile app was enhanced through the introduction of a new digital money management service which offers customers more than 40 insights into their spending. The Bank processed 366 million contactless transactions, up 41% since 2021. Over 90% of everyday product applications are now digitised.

At the same time, the Bank moved to close more than a third of its outlets, shuttering 88 branches in the Republic and 15 in Northern Ireland at an annualised cost saving of €26 million.

Eimear Harty, HR director, Group Technology & Customer Solutions says: "We have some exciting digital projects underway across the Group, and we’re looking for talented specialists who want to drive improvements in the banking experience for millions of customers. Banking is changing fast, it’s exciting, and these new positions will be at the forefront of advances in the sector.”

The roles will be recruited in line with the Bank’s flexible working policy, meaning applicants will be able to work from a combination of home and central office locations, as well as a network of 13 remote working hubs.

In December 2021, Ireland's central bank hit Bank of Ireland with a €24.5 million penalty over IT deficiencies that the lender took over a decade to fix. And in April last year it was fined €463,000 by the Data Protection Commission for a series of data breaches affecting customer personal information.

For all the latest jobs in fintech and banking visit Finextra Jobs

Sponsored: [New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

[Upcoming Webinar] Tapping into Friendly Friction to Prevent Fraud

