Huge queues form at Bank of Ireland ATMs after tech blunder

An online snafu that allowed customers with no money in accounts to transfer and withdraw funds led to huge queues at Bank of Ireland ATMs.

A technical blunder in the bank's online app allowed people who have no money in their account to transfer up to €500 into a Revolut account. Once accomplished they could then withdraw the cash from the Revoult account through any ATM.



The glitch resulted in queues of pople looking to cash in at ATMs across the Republic, with reports in Dundalk of gardaí having to control crowds gathered at cash machines in the town.



The Bank has apologied for the foul up and is beginning the process of debiting the funds cashed.



“We are aware that the technical issue meant some customers were able to withdraw or transfer funds above their normal limits," the bank says in a statement. "These transfers and withdrawals will be applied to customers accounts today. We urge any customer who may find themselves in financial difficulty due to overdrawing on their account to contact us."