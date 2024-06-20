Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Intesa Sanpaolo ClearBank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

EBAday Embedded Finance Open banking Sepa
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
EBAday 2024: Prioritising innovation in embedded finance

EBAday 2024: Prioritising innovation in embedded finance

At EBAday 2024 in Lisbon, the second half of day two kicked off with a riveting discussion on open banking and embedded finance.

In the panel session ‘Open Banking and embedded finance: how far have we come?’, industry leaders Gijs Boudewijn, general manager at the Dutch Payments Association and co-chair of SPAA Multistakeholder Group; Pietro Fragnito, senior innovation strategy and market outlook at Intesa Sanpaolo; and Paul Staples, group head of embedded banking at ClearBank, discussed new developments in the space.

When asked if they are working towards a fragmented landscape, Boudewijn said that most of the sector is working towards harmonisation. He highlighted that pan-European solutions are the objective, and that is what the industry should be gearing towards.

“There was fragmentation, there was friction that the newcomers, the fintechs, brought into the game. Take away that friction and bring together solutions for positive results. This is what we're excited for in the downstream.”

Staples from ClearBank disagreed, stating that fragmentation can at some points be beneficial for his business, which offers a variety of services to different market players.

Staples stated that it is impossible to implement open banking and embedded finance without completing customer segmentation and actually understanding the business case behind adopting embedded finance. He outlined the example of Uber adopting open banking and embedded finance services and having success in the US and Canada, but not so much in Europe.

“You have to go back to the ground level problem of what job are you solving for the consumer? Is it a big enough problem? Are they going to use an alternative way of banking? You may provide a non-bank to solve for it, and there's a lot of work that needs to go into that so it's not just simply return on investment financing. The revenue source is a scalable process. There's a lot of research needs to be done on the use of customer-centricity design solution.”

Fragnito explained how they partnered with a fintech to simplify transfer paperwork, and this was a success story that improved engagement, enabled a better service, and shows how success is embedded within collaboration:

“We made a partnership with the fintech that solves compliance problems for our customers. They do a lot of work when moving from one utility provider to another. We integrated their services in a seamless way in our application and our customer can complete the journey without going out to switch context and then come back.”

Commenting on the issues with PSD2 and how SEPA Payment Account Access (SPAA) is a solution, Boudewijn explained the purpose of SPAA and what it is meant to solve, stating that building good compliance APIs was an incentive for them to comply and adhere to a model that is more innovative.

Fragnito agreed that SPAA is needed as the legacy systems of banks do need to be modernised, and they need to fight through the complexity of compliance for the take of their customers and to improve their payments. He added that experts are trying to develop a holistic strategy to accelerate development.”

The panel concludes that banks must balance compliance with customer experiences, and to stay competitive banks and fintechs should prioritise collaboration to support innovation.

Related Companies

Intesa Sanpaolo ClearBank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

EBAday Embedded Finance Open banking Sepa
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Ensuring Interoperability in the Age of Global, Cross-Border e-Invoicing

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Payments Modernisation: What are Financial Institutions prioritising?[Webinar] Payments Modernisation: What are Financial Institutions prioritising?

Trending

Related News
Ex-N26 staffers raise €35m for embedded finance startup
/startups

Ex-N26 staffers raise €35m for embedded finance startup

Embedded Finance market to be worth $22bn by 2028
/predictions

Embedded Finance market to be worth $22bn by 2028

Paynetics buys 'impact' banking app Novus

28 Mar

Railsr proposes merger with Equals Group

20 Mar

Visa and Taulia/SAP form embedded finance partnership

13 Mar

PayPal uses stablecoin to invest in Mesh

30 Jan

Finastra survey shows global investment in AI, embedded finance, and BaaS

01 Dec 2023

Trending

  1. Apple shuts down Apple Pay Later

  2. Wells Fargo fires employees for &#39;simulating&#39; keyboard activity

  3. Thought Machine becomes Mastercard core banking partner

  4. Lunar and SAS partner for debit card

  5. BNP Paribas and BPCE announce strategic payments partnership

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk