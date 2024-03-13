Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa Taulia

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Cards Embedded Finance Supply chain finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa and Taulia/SAP form embedded finance partnership

Visa and Taulia/SAP form embedded finance partnership

Visa has teamed up with SAP-owned supply chain finance outfit Taulia to make embedded finance accessible to businesses worldwide.

Under the deal, Visa’s digital payments technology will be incorporated into Taulia Virtual Cards, which integrates with SAP enterprise resource planning solutions and business applications for streamlined payments for buyers and suppliers.

The partners say they will simplify payments across the business ecosystem by enabling virtual payment credentials to work natively across SAP business applications. Visa’s APIs will embed virtual payment credentials, acceptance and enablement solutions directly into SAP business applications.

CFOs, procurement and accounts payable teams will be able to automate payments to suppliers, which in turn will gain improved cash flow and enhanced visibility, alleviating friction across B2B transactions, says Visa.

Alan Koenigsberg, SVP, global head, large, middle market segments and working capital solutions, Visa, says: “By partnering with SAP/Taulia, we create synergies in working capital management and the enablement of a world class ERP provider. We believe that we are creating a best-in-class payments automation experience for buyers and suppliers alike, while removing cumbersome processes that take time away from the most strategic work that drives growth.”

Related Companies

Visa Taulia

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Cards Embedded Finance Supply chain finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your tickeJoin us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Trending

Trending

  1. NatWest ditches BNPL

  2. Nationwide to buy Virgin Money for &#163;2.9 billion

  3. Banks to be given more time to investigate APP fraud

  4. BaaS platform Griffin raises $24 million and launches as a fully-operational UK bank

  5. Citi Ventures invests in bank-to-bank loan marketplace Capstack

Research
See all reports »
APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring