Visa and Taulia/SAP form embedded finance partnership

Visa has teamed up with SAP-owned supply chain finance outfit Taulia to make embedded finance accessible to businesses worldwide.

Under the deal, Visa’s digital payments technology will be incorporated into Taulia Virtual Cards, which integrates with SAP enterprise resource planning solutions and business applications for streamlined payments for buyers and suppliers.



The partners say they will simplify payments across the business ecosystem by enabling virtual payment credentials to work natively across SAP business applications. Visa’s APIs will embed virtual payment credentials, acceptance and enablement solutions directly into SAP business applications.



CFOs, procurement and accounts payable teams will be able to automate payments to suppliers, which in turn will gain improved cash flow and enhanced visibility, alleviating friction across B2B transactions, says Visa.



Alan Koenigsberg, SVP, global head, large, middle market segments and working capital solutions, Visa, says: “By partnering with SAP/Taulia, we create synergies in working capital management and the enablement of a world class ERP provider. We believe that we are creating a best-in-class payments automation experience for buyers and suppliers alike, while removing cumbersome processes that take time away from the most strategic work that drives growth.”