Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

PayPal Mesh

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments Start ups

Keywords

Embedded Finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
PayPal uses stablecoin to invest in Mesh

PayPal uses stablecoin to invest in Mesh

PayPal has used its own stablecoin to invest around $5 million in Mesh, an embedded finance startup for crypto payments.

This is the first time that PayPal Ventures has used PYUSD for an investment since the stablecoin's launch last summer. The funds were transferred on chain using Mesh’s APIs.

The investment comes on the heels of Mesh’s $22 million Series A funding round, backed by new investors including Money Forward, Galaxy, and Samsung Next.

Mesh helps businesses to integrate crypto transfers and payments directly into their existing platforms, eliminating the need for users to switch between platforms.

Established in 2020 as an account aggregation platform, the firm now has over 300 integrations with different exchanges, wallets and brokerages.

Bam Azizi, CEO, Mesh, says: “We’re thrilled to have the backing of PayPal Ventures as we execute against our vision of becoming the connection layer for a critical mass of crypto platforms and financial service providers.”

Related Companies

PayPal Mesh

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments Start ups

Keywords

Embedded Finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love

Trending

Trending

  1. Revolut unveils Mobile Wallets for cross-border payments

  2. EquiLend services knocked out by cyber-attack

  3. How Prioritising Financial Wellbeing Bolsters Employee Engagement

  4. Mastercard bids to kill passwords with new biometric service

  5. Upcoming changes in PSD3: The impact on 3DS ACS solutions

Research
See all reports »
AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up