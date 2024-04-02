Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Juniper Research

Lead Channel

Predictions

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

E-commerce Embedded Finance Insurance Open APIs Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Embedded Finance market to be worth $22bn by 2028

Embedded Finance market to be worth $22bn by 2028

The market for embedded finance is forecast to grow by 148% over the next five years, according to a recently published study.

The report from Juniper Research predicts that embedded finance revenue will exceed $228bn by 2028 thanks to advances in technology.

These developments are driving growth with specific use cases, according to the report.

These use cases include multi-rail payments and the aggregation of open banking APIs.

The report also highlights the growth prospects of the B2B market.

“Comprehensive product suites are being deployed due to the utilisation of newly developed technologies,” said research author Matt Purnell.

“This encourages businesses to adopt embedded finance offerings; for example, expansive cross-border capabilities utilising consolidated APIs or cloud accounting solutions using artificial intelligence.”

Embedded insurance is also expected to grow over the next five years, by 125% according to the report. This forecast is based on the prevalence of insurance offers on ecommerce platforms which use incentives to persuade customers to take out policies mid-checkout.

Growth in this market is set to be especially noticeable in the Asia-Pacific region thanks to the promotion of digital insurance by governments in the region, including Singapore and Malaysia.

Yet, the report also suggests that embedded insurance still remains an “uncommon offering” from many leading vendors “despite the significant growth potential”.

Related Companies

Juniper Research

Lead Channel

Predictions

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

E-commerce Embedded Finance Insurance Open APIs Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Payments systems are evolving quickly: Is your institution ready?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Survey Report] Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model[New Survey Report] Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Trending

Related News
Railsr proposes merger with Equals Group
/payments

Railsr proposes merger with Equals Group

Visa and Taulia/SAP form embedded finance partnership
/payments

Visa and Taulia/SAP form embedded finance partnership

Wealthify launches first savings account with ClearBank support

14 Feb

Finastra survey shows global investment in AI, embedded finance, and BaaS

01 Dec 2023

HSBC names executive team for new embedded finance fintech

28 Nov 2023

Fiserv opens the door to embedded finance

20 Oct 2023

Trending

  1. EU banks worried about &#39;unrealistic&#39; instant payment deadlines

  2. Visa launches AI-powered fraud prevention tools

  3. Robinhood launches credit card

  4. Chase wealth planning tool draws millions of users

  5. Westpac announces multibillion tech upgrade

Research
See all reports »
Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience