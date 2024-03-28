Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Paynetics Novus

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Embedded Finance Mergers and acquisitions Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Paynetics buys &#39;impact&#39; banking app Novus

Paynetics buys 'impact' banking app Novus

Bulgarian embedded finance provider Paynetics is making an ESG play through the acquisition of UK 'impact neobank Novus. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Launched in 2022 following a $3 million crowdfunding campaign, Novus provides users with a card that when used for purchases donates ‘impact’ points to environmental and social causes of their choosing.

Customers can also monitor and offset their carbon footprint via the app.

Paynetics says it will expand the Novus offering while helping clients with their ESG efforts through its embedded finance service.

Hristian Nedyalkov, CEO, Novus, says: “Novus’ mission was to create impact through the lens of finance. Our vision was to empower all consumers and corporates to do well while doing good. With Paynetics’ expertise, we’ll amplify our mission and reach new heights.”

Sofia-based Paynetics has been boosting its British presence, hoovering up the corporate payout card portfolio of Wirecard UK and Ireland and securing a UK EMI licence.

Related Companies

Paynetics Novus

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Embedded Finance Mergers and acquisitions Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments and their impact on the fraud landscape

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks[New Impact Study] APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

Trending

Trending

  1. Understanding Smart Contracts: a practical guide

  2. Visa and Mastercard reach $30bn interchange fee settlement with merchants

  3. Digital wallets play key role in US lawsuit against Apple

  4. Nationwide customers hit by payment delays

  5. BlackRock claims tokenisation first

Research
See all reports »
Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience