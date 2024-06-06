Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Wirecard

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Lawyers of Wirecard boss Braun down tools due to lack of funds

Lawyers of Wirecard boss Braun down tools due to lack of funds

Markus Braun, the disgraced ex-boss of Wirecard, has been forced to rely on state provided legal support after his former lawyer quit because of lack of funds.

Braun, who is charged with fraud, breach of trust, account rigging and market manipulation relating to the collapse of Wirecard, has been in custody since July 2020.

To defend the charges, which carry a penalty of up to 15 years in jail, Braun hired Alfred Dierlamm, one of Germany’s most prominent white-collar crime lawyers.

Dierlamm has now walked away from the case after the funds of Braun’s directors and officers insurance ran out. Braun, who was a billionaire during Wirecard's heyday due to his hefty shareholding, was left penniless in the aftermath of Wirecard's implosion.

Braun denies the charges and has been attempting to pin the blame on former CFO and, it now transpires, Russian FSB agent Jan Marsalek, who remains on the run.

He will now have to rely on a government-paid lawyer who will remain in charge and be backed by two additional state-funded lawyers to defend his case, which is expected to continue into the new year.

Related Companies

Wirecard

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: NextGen:AI - Intelligent Banking, Intelligent Future - Save the date! - 26 November 2024 - London

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 06 June, 2024, 10:32Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

There will be many hundreds of payment professionals, such as me, who have worked in and around the 'greyer' areas of the market,  Gambling, Webcams Neutra etc....Many of us left when grey became black and white (i.e. for Gambling) in 2006.....  We would all doubt the innocence of Markus Braun.....    You cannot lead an organisation like Wirecard without knowing whats going on, and where! 

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Trade based financial crime: Mitigating TBFC compliance risk with technology[Webinar] Trade based financial crime: Mitigating TBFC compliance risk with technology

Trending

Related News
Wirecard whistleblower launches confidential reporting tool
/regulation

Wirecard whistleblower launches confidential reporting tool

Former Wirecard man Marsalek named in Russia spy case
/people

Former Wirecard man Marsalek named in Russia spy case

Singapore fines banks for AML breaches in Wirecard affair

22 Jun 2023

EY hit with German audit ban over Wirecard work

05 Apr 2023

Ex-Wirecard chief Braun denies charges in fraud trial

13 Feb 2023

Wirecard charge sheet will take five hours to read out as CEO Braun gets his day in court

08 Dec 2022

Trending

  1. JPMorgan payments boss Georgakopoulos quits

  2. Hackers claim to have bank account details of 30m Santander customers

  3. Synapse fallout leaves 85,000 Yotta customers locked out of accounts

  4. Visa and Mastercard offer $197m to settle ATM class action suite

  5. UK trials &#39;super ATM&#39; that will accept deposits for multiple banks

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035