Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Wirecard

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ex-Wirecard chief Braun denies charges in fraud trial

Ex-Wirecard chief Braun denies charges in fraud trial

Former Wirecard boss Marcus Braun has rejected all charges at his trial connected to the collapse of the German payments giant.

On Monday Braun gave testimony in the trial, which has already been running for two months and is expected to last for more than a year.

Along with two other executives, he faces charges of fraud, misappropriation of corporate assets, accounting fraud and market manipulation. If found guilty, they face up to 15 years in prison.

Wirecard was a rising blue chip star before its collapse in 2020 following the discovery of a gaping €1.9 billion hole in its balance sheet.

Braun told the court of his "deepest regret" over the company's failure but insisted: "I had no knowledge of counterfeiting or embezzlement."

Braun has been in custody for more than two years following his after the former head of Wirecard's Dubai unit, Oliver Bellenhaus, came clean to prosecutors about his role in the collapse of the company.

In testimony, Bellenhaus has said that Braun told him to make retrospective changes to internal accounting data and to fabricate client data.

Related Companies

Wirecard

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure[Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure

Trending

Related News
Wirecard charge sheet will take five hours to read out as CEO Braun gets his day in court
/payments

Wirecard charge sheet will take five hours to read out as CEO Braun gets his day in court

Prosecutors charge former Wirecard CEO
/people

Prosecutors charge former Wirecard CEO

Wirecard collapse claims head of BaFin

29 Jan 2021

Marsalek joins Interpol's 'Most Wanted' ranks

14 Aug 2020

Wirecard chief Braun arrested for second time

22 Jul 2020

Munich prosecutors raid Wirecard's offices

01 Jul 2020

Wirecard chief Braun arrested

23 Jun 2020

Trending

  1. FinTech Australia says ING systems upgrade may breach open banking rules

  2. FIS to spin off merchant business

  3. UK kicks off consultation on digital pound

  4. Revolut debuts crypto staking

  5. Virgin Money and TSB scolded over online security risks

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud