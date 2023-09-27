Former Wirecard man Marsalek named in Russia spy case

On-the-run Wirecard executive Jan Marsalek has been named as the alleged co-ordinater of a Russian spy ring in the UK involving five Bulgarain nationals.

The former Wirecard chief operating officer was named in court as the possible 'tasker' behind the spy ring, which is alleged to have carried out surveillance on Russian politic targets between August 2022 and February 2023.



Marsalek has been on the run from police since the collapse of Wirecard in 2020 after the discovery of massive €1.9 billion black hole in its accounts. He is believed to have fled to Moscow and taken shelter under the protection of the protection of Russian army intelligence unit the GRU.



In 2020 he was put on Interpol's most-wanted list for committing 'fraud in the billions'.