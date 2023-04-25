Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Klarna unveils AI-powered personalised shopping feed

Klarna unveils AI-powered personalised shopping feed

Klarna continues to broaden its scope beyond BNPL, unveiling an AI-powered shopping feed, a "personal shopper" and new selling tools for retailers and creators.

The "discovery shopping feed," powered by Klarna’s in-house developed AI capability, gives consumers an endless scroll of personalised product recommendations, updating in real time with a range of products and deals and becoming increasingly tailored as it learns more about the user’s preferences.

The feed compliments a recently-launched plugin for ChatGPT that will tap the AI-powered bot to provide shoppers with personalised product recommendations.

Meanwhile, a free personal shopper service called "Ask Klarna" provides consumers with on-demand access to shopping experts, via chat or video call in the Klarna app and on Klarna.com.

A new resell feature in the Klarna app promises to speed up the process of creating listings on secondhand marketplaces by pre-filling product details and images. The feature is available in Sweden with Tradera, with more partners across the world coming soon.

For retailers, the company has built a self-service ad management platform that uses Klarna’s first-party data so retailers can reach the right shopper at the right time.

Finally, "Creator Shops" gives creators the ability to launch their own storefronts on Klarna and the tools to power a consistent shopping experience. Creators can recommend products from thousands of brands, share shoppable video and photo content, and share their personal shop across their social channels.

