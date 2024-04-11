Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Pactio

PE software startup raises £11m

Pactio, a UK-based fintech focused on the private equity (PE) market has completed an £11m series A funding round

The London-based startup was formed in 2021 and provides deal track and risk management software to private capital investors.

The rise in interest rates and dwindling yields from the equities and fixed income markets have seen more investors turn to private and alternative asset classes, such as private equity, in search of higher returns. 

However, the technology infrastructure in the PE market has typically lagged behind other more established asset classes.

It was this technology gap that led former PE investor and Pactio CEO Erik Heimark to found the company. 

“Private markets are evolving into one of the largest and most complex asset classes in the world, yet this progress is being impeded by reliance on manual workflows and a tech stack that’s 30 years out of date,” said Heimark.

“It troubled me that the quality of tech does not match the sophistication of workflows and the talent of the parties involved.”

The latest funding round was led by Sweden's EQT Ventures with participation from Stripe Europe CEO Matt Henderson and Volt founder Tom Greenwood. 

