Untangled Finance raises $13.5m to bring institutional grade private credit on-chain

UK fintech Untangled Finance has raised $13,5 million for it platform to bring institutional-grade credit with a built-in liquidation mechanism on-chain.

Fasanara Capital led the round for Untangled, which was set up in 2020 by a team with a background in finance, asset origination, and emerging markets bridge the gap between Defi and traditional finance.



The platform’s protocol focuses on tokenising real-world private credit assets, such as invoices and SME loans, into on-chain structured credit pools. These pools, in turn, facilitate the issuance of collateralised debt notes to both DeFi and TradFi investors.



Tokenisation, says Untangled, takes advantage of blockchain technology to bring traditional assets on-chain. This enables fractional ownership and borderless access, making capital more accessible and fairly priced.



Untangled's platform concentrates on private credit markets. Through its partnership with Fasanara, the protocol will have access to more than 130 verified asset originators spanning 60 countries.



Manrui Tang, co-founder, Untangled Finance, says: "Since 2017, our focus has been on real-world asset tokenization where we see growing interest.



"Our partnership with Fasanara is a step towards developing reliable DeFi yield mechanisms, broadening the investment possibilities in crypto but also helping to mitigate its inherent volatilities, all while striving to make finance more accessible around the world.”